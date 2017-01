The University of Lagos was founded in 1962 to provide manpower needs for the newly independent Nigerian Nation. It is a city University located in the commercial city of Lagos. Over the years the University has grown to be the Nation’s pride and the University of 1st Choice, with about 48,000 students and 4,000 members of staff.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY