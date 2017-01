Lagos State University (LASU)was established in 1983 by the Enabling Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, for the advancement of learning and establishment of academic excellence. The University caters for a student population of over Ten Thousand [10,000] enrolled in Full-Time and Part-Time programmes at the Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate Levels.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY