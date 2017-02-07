Dufil Prima Quotes ₦4.50billion Commercial Paper Notes on FMDQ OTC

The FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange has admitted the quotation of the Dufil Prima Foods PLC ₦20,000,000.00 Series 2, ₦1,103,830,000.00 Series 3 and ₦3,304,900,000.00 Series 4 Commercial Paper (CP) Notes under its ₦30,000,000,000.00 CP Programme.

These CP notes, which will enhance the liquidity buffers of Dufil Prima, a key player in the Nigerian fast moving consumer goods industry, will be availed adequate governance, through their quotation on FMDQ, to ensure the notes remain credible.

These issues will also enjoy transparency through continuous disclosure of information as hosted on the quotation’s page of FMDQ’s website, for the ultimate benefit of the investors and alignment of the OTC Exchange’s markets to international best practices.

With activities for the year fully taking off, FMDQ’s goal of making the OTC markets globally competitive remains valid, as the OTC Exchange maintains its focus on sustaining its standard of providing a quality and reliable platform, with unrivalled market data and information, whilst promoting price discovery, transparency and efficiency.

Through consistent collaboration with its stakeholders, FMDQ shall continue to leverage on opportunities to deliver value to the OTC markets within its purview and by extension, the nation’s economy.