Dollar Slides Further, Sheds 0.37%

The United States of America dollar, on Friday, June 23, sustained plunged from its earlier decline against the yen as data showed sales of U.S. new homes in May came in stronger than expected in May.

At 10:14 a.m. (1414 GMT), the greenback was down 0.04 percent at 111.29 yen JPY=, while the euro EUR= hovered near its session high against the dollar at $1.1189, up 0.3 percent from late on Thursday, according to Reuters data.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.37 percent, with the euro EUR= up 0.44 percent to $1.1199.

The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as preliminary data on U.S. factory and services activities in June fell short of analyst forecasts, stoking doubts about U.S. economic growth for the rest of 2017.