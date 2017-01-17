Dollar Slides to Lowest Level Since Early Dec

The U.S dollar, on Monday, January 16, dropped against the yen to its lowest levels since early December.

The greenback came as the safe-haven Japanese currency gained against the backdrop of a selloff in sterling, as well as uncertainty about the impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s future policies.

The dollar fell to a low of 113.61 yen, its weakest level since Dec. 8. It was last down 0.7 percent at 113.79.

Meanwhile, Sterling is down against the dollar by about 19 per cent since the Brexit vote, with declines since mainly sparked by concerns that Mrs May would pursue a so-called hard Brexit.