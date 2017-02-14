Dollar Scoops 0.2% Against Major Currencies

The U.S. dollar, on Monday, February 13, gained against most major rivals after the weekend meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went smoothly.

The ICE U.S. dollar index DXY, +0.01% which compares the buck against a half-dozen rivals, rose 0.2% to 101.04 on Monday.

The U.S. dollar USDJPY, +0.60% was trading at ¥113.96, up from ¥113.19 late Friday in New York.

The yen was also undercut after data showed the Japanese economy grew at a slower pace in the final quarter of 2016 than expected.

The British pound, which bucked a trend and was firmer against the dollar and other currencies was paring back the advance. The pound GBPUSD, +0.1281% rose to $1.2493 from $1.2486 on Friday.

The euro EURUSD, -0.3101% traded at $1.0603 from $1.0642, as concerns about Greece were on the minds of investors. Talks between the country’s finance minister and international creditors on Friday failed to break the deadlock in continuing bailout negotiations.

The Canadian dollar USDCAD, -0.0306% was trading flat on Monday, but could see some action as Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with President Trump in Washington. The greenback was buying C$1.3090 from C$1.3083 late Friday in New York.

The Canadian dollar, which weakened sharply in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, has staged a decent recovery, according to Cieszyski. “The performance of the Canadian dollar will depend on how well the two leader will get along,” he said.

The Russian ruble USDRUB, -0.1736% was among well-performing currencies on Monday, having breached the 58 level for the first time since July 2015.