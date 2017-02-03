Dollar Drops 0.2% Against Major Currencies

The U.S. dollar, on Thursday, February 2, dipped against its major rivals, with a key index touching an 11-week low.

The ICE Dollar Index DXY, -0.15% which measure the dollar against a half-dozen other currencies, fell 0.2% to 99.43.

At its low of the session it fell to 99.23, its weakest level since Nov. 14, according to FactSet data. The dollar index is down 2.7% thus far this year, though it remains close to a high of 103.82 hit earlier this year, which represented the highest level for the index since 2002.

The WSJ Dollar Index BUXX, -0.23% which looks at the buck against a wider basket of rivals, fell 0.4% to 90.21.

The Fed on Wednesday left the federal-funds rate in a range of 0.5% to 0.75%, saying that “measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late” but said business investment remains “soft.”

In December, the Fed signaled it wants to raise interest rates three times this year. The market, however, expects two rate increases, with the first coming in June.

Against the yen, the greenback USDJPY, -0.46% dropped to ¥112.41 from ¥112.98 late Wednesday in New York.

The currency was also supported by the country posting a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$3.5 billion in December, notching a record. The figure was sharply wider than analysts’ expectations of a surplus of A$2.2 billion.

The euro EURUSD, +0.1857% was at $1.0807 from $1.0778 on Thursday. In other currencies, the pound GBPUSD, -0.8611% weakened to $1.2542 from $1.2670 late Wednesday in New York, a move of about 1%.