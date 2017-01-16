Dangote Opens Truck Assembly Plant in Lagos

Dangote Group of Companies has established a $100 million truck assembly plant in Lagos as part of its efforts to boost foreign exchange and job creation.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the group said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the plant was established in partnership with National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited, (SINOTRUK), a Chinese firm.

While speaking, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer of Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina said the plant, which is located in Ikeja area of Lagos, has the capacity to produce 10,000 trucks annually.

He stated that before now, Dangote had been spending heavily on importing trucks to distribute its products both locally and across African countries.

Chiejina said the conglomerate owned 60 per cent stake in the assembly plant while SINOTRUK holds 40 per cent, in a partnership that was formed in 2014.

According to him, the plant is expected to create 3,000 direct employments when fully operational. It will save Nigeria huge foreign exchange being spent on importation of heavy duty vehicles.

Also, there will be room for project expansion in future as it meets the national truck demand and will explore exportation to neighbouring countries to generate foreign exchange for the nation.

Chiejina stated that Aliko Dangote believed that the current economic challenges would make Nigeria stronger if approached positively. “Alhaji Aliko still believes that Nigeria is one of the best places in the world to do business,’’ he said.

The assembly plant is coming ahead of a $17 billion Dangote Refinery, petrochemical and fertiliser plants also located in Lagos that would have the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day when it commences operation in 2019.

The refinery, which is expected to create over 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, would require several haulage trucks for product distribution.

SINOTRUK is the largest exporter of trucks in China for 10 consecutive years, securing a sale of 34,000 trucks out of the 176,000 vehicles exported in 2014.

Nigeria is a major market for SINOTRUK products, with Dangote Group, operating the largest fleet in Africa, having over 10,000 trucks for the distribution of its products across the continent.