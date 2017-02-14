Dangote Cement Kicks Off Closed Period

Africa’s giant cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement has announced the entry into a closed trading period from February 9th 2017 until a day after the audited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2016 are released to the public.

In a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Dangote Cement said that the results will be released on or before February 28, 2017, after which the trading will resume.

The statement signed by the Deputy Company Secretary Ityoyila Ukpi, further explained that the closing period is applicable to Directors, Senior Managers and other interested parties that may at any times possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the company.