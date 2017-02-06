Cameroon is Champion of African Football

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Sunday produced a superlative performance in the final of the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon, beating the Pharaohs of Egypt 2-1 to lift their fifth title.

The Cameroonians came from a goal down to win the tournament after Arsenal’s Mohammed Elneny opened the scoring in the first half.

Substitute Nkoulou did the magic for Cameroon in the 59th minute with an equaliser before Vincent Aboubakar’s 88th minute strike ensured the Lions win the tournament for the fifth time.

Aboubakar scored the winner through a well-controlled pass from the defence.

He lobbed the first defender in his way and volleyed the ball on the floor to score.

This is Cameroon’s first AFCON title in 15 years, having won it in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and their fifth overall, while Egypt were denied their eighth overall African title.

Cameroon will now participate in the upcoming 2017 Confederations Cup.