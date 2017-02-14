BUSINESS & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Accountants at RTI International

RTI International is one of the world’s leading research institutes, dedicated to improving the human condition by turning knowledge into practice. Our staff of more than 4000 provides research and technical expertise to governments and businesses in more than 40 countries in the areas of health and pharmaceuticals, education and training, surveys and statistics, advanced technology, international development, economic and social policy, energy and the environment, and laboratory and chemistry services. Universities in North Carolina founded RTI in 1958 as the first scientific organization in and centerpiece of the Research Triangle Park.

RTI International is implementing a USAID funded Leadership, Advocacy, Empowerment, and Development (LEAD) project in Nigeria, a project aimed at improving governance and service delivery at the local government level. This project ends in September 2017. The position is open to residents of Nigeria only.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Accountant

Location: Bauchi

Overall Purpose

The Accountant is responsible for ensuring that appropriate systems and procedures (payroll, cash management, vendor payments, budgeting and other related expenditures) are followed in Sokoto office to properly disburse, account, budget and report project funds in a cost effective manner and timely.

He/she will also ensure that proper internal controls are applied in compliance with the terms of the agreement.

Specific Duties/Responsibilities

Process payments for staff travel advances and other vendor advances, ensuring advances are liquidated on time and accurately.

Make payments to workshop participants (including travel and meals refunds) as designated by the supervisor

Prepare payment vouchers in support of payments for project activities and suppliers invoices confirming such payments are: in accordance with the laid down procedures and policies, accurate, complete, adequately supported by all underlying appropriate documents, correctly coded to appropriate general ledger code and project code.

Review expenses and financial transactions to ensure they are in compliance with RTI procedures and terms of the agreement;

Address monthly financial reports, review comments raised by the supervisor in relation to travel and activity advances & respective liquidations

Record into QuickBooks accounting system all financial transactions occurring in the Sokoto office.

Assist Finance Manager in preparing monthly financial reports.

Raise journal vouchers or adjusting journals for necessary reviews and approvals

Review sub-grantees financial documents in consultation with the Senior Grant Manager.

Maintain inventory tracking system and do periodic reviews to ensure compliance with RTI procedures and terms of the agreement;

Maintain and reconcile petty cash accounts of the Sokoto office monthly.

Prepare and submit monthly bank reconciliations for the project bank accounts

Perform cash management functions required in maintaining RTI bank accounts;

Follow up with employees in Sokoto office to make sure that expense reports are submitted within the deadline.

Perform other tasks as assigned by his/her supervisors.

Required Experience, Skills, and Qualifications

Master’s degree or Bachelor’s Degree and 1 year of experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience in application of USAID rules & regulations.

Proficient in MS Excel and strong working knowledge of accounting software

QuickBooks proficiency is desired.

Excellent communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills.

Ability to function independently and carry out routine responsibilities with minimal supervision

Ability to understand and interpret policies and procedures as well as the ability to apply them with consistency in a variety of circumstances.

An understanding of and commitment to RTI’s mission and values.

Application Closing Date

18th February, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their cover letter and CV’s in reverse chronological order with position applied for as subject (including email and phone contact) to: [email protected]

