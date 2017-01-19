BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | TransnationalHCS (THCS) Oil & Gas Fresh Job Recruitment (9 Positions)

TransnationalHCS (THCS) – Our client, a reputable global provider of specialized Seismic, Geophysical, Reservoir Characterization and ICT/Big Data solutions for Exploration, Development & Production projects in the Oil and Gas Industry.

We are recruiting smart and self-driven professionals and team players with dynamic leadership qualities and excellent communication skills in English (written and oral) who are interested in building fruitful careers to fill the following roles below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY