BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | TAC Group Graduate Trainee Recruitment Program 2017

We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graduate Trainee
Reference Code: GT/017
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Job Description
- At TAC professional Services, we offer Audit Trainees opportunity to work in a challenging, yet beneficial environment.
- We expect that such candidate will acquire useful skills and competencies in the areas of Audit, Tax and Business Consulting.
- We are looking to hire young graduates with strong motivation to learn and work with our team of professionals in order to gain insight and practical knowledge of our businesses.
Qualifications
- Graduate with academic qualification in the field of Accounting, Economics, Finance or other Social Sciences with a minimum of second-class upper division or HND upper credit division.
- Candidate should be between the ages of 20 to 25 years
- Being a student member of ICAN/ACCA will be an added advantage.
Application Closing Date
19th June, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their detailed CV’s to:[email protected] using the “References Code” as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted