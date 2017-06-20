BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | TAC Group Graduate Trainee Recruitment Program 2017

The TAC Group is a composite one stop Professional Service & Business Consulting firm providing Audit & Assurance Services, Tax Advisory, Forensic Accounting, Business Consulting & Financial Advisory services to clients in various sectors of the economy. The firm is principally driven by sound professional and business principles geared towards providing value added services through highly experienced and well-trained professionals.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Reference Code: GT/017

Location: Any City, Nigeria

Job Description

At TAC professional Services, we offer Audit Trainees opportunity to work in a challenging, yet beneficial environment.

We expect that such candidate will acquire useful skills and competencies in the areas of Audit, Tax and Business Consulting.

We are looking to hire young graduates with strong motivation to learn and work with our team of professionals in order to gain insight and practical knowledge of our businesses.

Qualifications

Graduate with academic qualification in the field of Accounting, Economics, Finance or other Social Sciences with a minimum of second-class upper division or HND upper credit division.

Candidate should be between the ages of 20 to 25 years

Being a student member of ICAN/ACCA will be an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

19th June, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their detailed CV’s to:[email protected] using the “References Code” as the subject of the mail.



Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted