BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate Internship Programme 2017

KPMG is one of the largest professional services companies in the world and one of the Big Four auditors, along with Deloitte, EY and PwC. Its global headquarters is located in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

KPMG employs 162,000 people[2] and has three lines of services: audit, tax, and advisory. Its tax and advisory services are further divided into various service groups.

The name “KPMG” was chosen when KMG (Klynveld Main Goerdeler) merged with Peat Marwick.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Intern

Location: Lagos

Job Requirements

To be eligible applicants, you must:

Be below 26 years of age

Possess SSCE/A Level credits or equivalent in minimum of 5 subjects including mathematics and English Language in 1 sitting

Have a minimum of second class upper grade in any discipline (first degree) – CGPA Transcript required

Be currently undergoing a postgraduate degree program

Pass the KPMG Appitude Test and an interview assessment

Application Closing Date

31st January, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: [email protected] with 2017 Internship Recruitment clearly stated as the subject of their mail.

Note: Only shortlisted Applicants will be contacted.