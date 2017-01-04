BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate Internship Programme 2017

KPMG employs 162,000 people[2] and has three lines of services: audit, tax, and advisory. Its tax and advisory services are further divided into various service groups.
The name “KPMG” was chosen when KMG (Klynveld Main Goerdeler) merged with Peat Marwick.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graduate Intern
Location: Lagos
Job Requirements
To be eligible applicants, you must:
- Be below 26 years of age
- Possess SSCE/A Level credits or equivalent in minimum of 5 subjects including mathematics and English Language in 1 sitting
- Have a minimum of second class upper grade in any discipline (first degree) – CGPA Transcript required
- Be currently undergoing a postgraduate degree program
- Pass the KPMG Appitude Test and an interview assessment
Application Closing Date
31st January, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: [email protected] with 2017 Internship Recruitment clearly stated as the subject of their mail.
Note: Only shortlisted Applicants will be contacted.