BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Grant Thornton Nigeria Fresh Graduate Tax Trainee Recruitment

Grant Thornton Nigeria is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Limited (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of and do not obligate one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Grant Thornton is one of the world’s leading organizations of independent Audit & Assurance, Tax and Advisory Services Firms. Grant Thornton Nigeria has offices in Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt.

We are in search of dynamic and self motivated career-minded individuals to fill the position below:

Job Title: Trainees Tax

Ref: TAX.1.7.

Location: Abuja/Lagos/Port-Harcourt

General Service Requirements

Applicants must be fresh Bsc. graduates of Accounting, Economics and related numerate sciences with a minimum of second class upper division from reputable universities ONLY

Teachable, mature disposition and open to learning

Not more than 26 years of age.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Analytical lateral thinking

Excellent Microsoft office suites including spreadsheet programs

Possess multi-tasking abilities

Must be inclined to reading, research and general flair for personal development

Application Closing Date

28th February, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application letters and CV’s to:[email protected] quoting the reference numbers of the post as subject and also indicating the choice of location.