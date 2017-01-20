BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Executive Assistants at Kuro Communications Limited

Kuro Communications Limited, is recruiting qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Executive Assistant

Location: Abuja

Job Descriptions

The Ideal candidate for this job must demonstrate the ability to perform high end complex duties with minimum input from the MD.

This role requires that the successful candidate will manage the activities of a varied group of staff.

Conduct project and analytical research tasks and prepare reports;

Requirements

To qualify you must have a first degree in any relevant subject plus a minimum of 1 years experience in a similar role.

Be prepared to demonstrate your abilities in the required skill areas.

Skills

To be successful you must display very well developed skills in the following areas:

Organising, work, the office and staff.

Managing staff and customers

Scheduling and managing activities

Handling incoming and outgoing communication

Preparing reports.

Planning the MD’s calendar

Communicating effectively with different levels of people.

Application Closing Date

23rd January, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application and CV’s to: [email protected]



Note