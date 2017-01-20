BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Executive Assistants at Kuro Communications Limited

Kuro Communications Limited, is recruiting qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Executive Assistant
Location: Abuja
Job Descriptions
- The Ideal candidate for this job must demonstrate the ability to perform high end complex duties with minimum input from the MD.
- This role requires that the successful candidate will manage the activities of a varied group of staff.
- Conduct project and analytical research tasks and prepare reports;
Requirements
- To qualify you must have a first degree in any relevant subject plus a minimum of 1 years experience in a similar role.
- Be prepared to demonstrate your abilities in the required skill areas.
Skills
To be successful you must display very well developed skills in the following areas:
- Organising, work, the office and staff.
- Managing staff and customers
- Scheduling and managing activities
- Handling incoming and outgoing communication
- Preparing reports.
- Planning the MD’s calendar
- Communicating effectively with different levels of people.
Application Closing Date
23rd January, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application and CV’s to: [email protected]
Note
- Subject of email should clearly state: Executive Assistant.
- Only short listed candidates would be contacted.
- Preference would be given to candidates based in Abuja.