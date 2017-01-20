BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Executive Assistants at Kuro Communications Limited

BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Executive Assistants at Kuro Communications Limited

job

Kuro Communications Limited, is recruiting qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Executive Assistant

Location: Abuja

Job Descriptions

  • The Ideal candidate for this job must demonstrate the ability to perform high end complex duties with minimum input from the MD.
  • This role requires that the successful candidate will manage the activities of a varied group of staff.
  • Conduct project and analytical research tasks and prepare reports;

Requirements

  • To qualify you must have a first degree in any relevant subject plus a minimum of 1 years experience in a similar role.
  • Be prepared to demonstrate your abilities in the required skill areas.

Skills
To be successful you must display very well developed skills in the following areas:

  • Organising, work, the office and staff.
  • Managing staff and customers
  • Scheduling and managing activities
  • Handling incoming and outgoing communication
  • Preparing reports.
  • Planning the MD’s calendar
  • Communicating effectively with different levels of people.

Application Closing Date
23rd January, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application and CV’s to: [email protected]

Note

  • Subject of email should clearly state: Executive Assistant.
  • Only short listed candidates would be contacted.
  • Preference would be given to candidates based in Abuja.

You may also like

MEDIA JOB | Graduate Online News Reporter – Celebrity News (Local/Foreign) at Poshbase Limited

Poshbase is an online media community for News,