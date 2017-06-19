BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Deloitte Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (15 Positions)

Deloitte Nigeria – Our client is a development Finance institution positioned to empower more micro, small and medium enterprises across Nigeria. The institution is set up as a private sector driven wholesale financial institution aimed at increasing access to finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through eligible financial intermediaries In view of the foregoing, the client seeks to attract, motivate and retain qualified staff.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY