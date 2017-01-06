BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Audit Executives at Lorache Limited

Lorache Group is a Marketing Management, Human Capital Development and Business Process & Strategist Consultancy Outfit, registered with Company & Allied Commission (CAC) of Nigeria to perform such businesses.

Lorache works cut across multiple industries, including the consumer goods, finance, capital market, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, entertainment and leisure sectors etc. Basically, we develop integrated sales and marketing strategies focused around the point of purchase. We also devise transformational strategies through organization design, process definition, and commercial ability development.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Audit Executive

Location: Lagos

Job Requirements

Qualified Chartered Accountant from ICAN or equivalent qualification;

2-3 years experience in audit for investigation and/or risk based evaluation;

Preferable in case of FMCG industry, but Other Industries, except Finance can be evaluated;…

Proficiency in Excel, Word, Powerpoint is mandetory;

Exposure in ERP [Specifically in Dynamics] will have added advantage;

Interact with clients to help audit team efficiency;

Assume responsibility for various segments of audits under supervision;

Professionalism, dependability, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude.

Application Closing Date

6th January, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their application and CV’s to: [email protected]