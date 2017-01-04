How To Build your Business Using Snapchat

With over 100 million active users and 400 million snaps per day, snapchat is one of the fastest-growing social networks in the world. Even though it caters mainly to a younger demographic (18 -34yrs), it is becoming an essential part of global marketing strategies.

Indeed, Snapchat’s developers included certain features in the app that can be used to increase community engagement (build and establish relationships with customers) and brand awareness through innovative marketing campaigns; hence, small businesses in Nigeria can benefit even more by adding Snapchat to their social media marketing effort.

Are you in Nigeria and thinking of adding Snapchat to your social media marketing mix? Jumia Travel, Africa’s No.1 online hotel booking site suggests three ways Nigerians can use Snapchat for building brand and business marketing.

Offer the target audience access to live events

The Snapchat app is wildly popular among millennials, as unlike the older generation, they seem to enjoy real-time footages. The real-time feature of the app makes it uniquely perfect for real-time social media marketing as it gives the target audience instant and direct access to live events.

Snapchat can be a handy tool for business and companies at their product launches, trade shows, big events including anniversaries or at special events such as 1st person to reach a target purchase etc. Snapchat gets your audience excited because you’re providing a different, more authentic view of what is going on at the event.

Business can even also provide behind-the-scenes for these events and even private office events like birthday parties, Friday afternoons or company outings, which help create and engage a strong following as it makes the customers feel like they are part of the process, therefore encouraging stronger brand awareness.

2. Employ teasers to boost marketing campaigns

Teasers are a powerful tool for creating anticipation in the minds of clients and prospective patrons. It is usually very short and punchy, and Snapchat, based off of short clips, offers 10 seconds per snap which although not a very long time, is perfect to pull off a teaser.

A creative way to achieve this would be to create a series of Snaps or even stories that build up anticipation for an event or product release and include a viral element. Then, send out the short 10 second Snap to select people, preferably target influencers and brand evangelists who will also help spread the word.

You could also choose random followers for a special inside peek. A number of brands, especially in the entertainment industry, have adopted this technique, and have teased new shows, events or movies on Snapchat. The idea is to create anticipation and incorporate customers into their Snapchat marketing campaigns so they can do some of your marketing.

3. Advertise contests, perks or promotions

Nigerians definitely love social media giveaways and promotions. The Snapchat stories expire after 24 hours, so it offers the perfect opportunity to host flash sales or send out coupon codes. Business can succeed in Snapchat community engagement with a variety of promotions, exclusive deals and contests by offering promo codes or discounts to the fans who watch their Snapchat story.

The company could also ask followers to take a snap while holding their product to get exclusive promotional offers. This technique improves brand personality and creates two-way communication between consumers and the brand. The company can also capture user-generated content while increasing loyalty.

