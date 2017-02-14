Buhari To Return Any Moment From Today – Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari is homesick and will be on his way to Nigeria any time soon.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant, media to the president, said this today on a live TV programme.

Although Garba did not give specific time and day of Buhari’s arrival, he told his listeners to ‘get ready to see President Buhari any moment from today’.

Any moment may be 7 hours away, as a flight from London to Nigeria lasts between six and seven hours.

President Buhari left Nigeria on vacation to the United Kingdom on 19 January.

He was scheduled to return home on 5 February and resume work on 6 February. But in a last minute change of mind, he extended his vacation, indefinitely, based on doctor’s advice that he should wait for the result of various medical tests.

His wife, Aisha who was with him in London, went to perform the Umra in Mecca and returned to Nigeria at the weekend, thanking Nigerians for their prayers for her husband.

While in the UK, President Buhari has also been holding court with prominent Nigerians, such as APC leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Senator Daisy Danjuma.

Political leaders, such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who had not visited Buhari in London have also engaged him on phone

On Monday, he held a phone discussion with President Donald Trump of the USA, who promised Nigeria some assistance to overcome the Boko Haram terrorists.

And just today, President Buhari had a phone conversation with senior citizen, Adamu Fika and condoled him over the death of his wife.

NAN

Log in to leave a Comment