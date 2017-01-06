Buhari Orders Strong Action Against Violence In S’ Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has, over the past week, given instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

Following the president’s directive, the Inspector-General of Police was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand. In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there.

The Nigerian army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna while the military has continued to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.

Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.

It is expected that measures taken should bring normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts.

The President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.

He sent condolences to the people of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence.