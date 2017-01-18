Buhari Regrets Accidental Bombing in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the families of the victims of the accidental bombing of the internally displaced camp in Borno by members of the Nigerian Air Force.

According to a statement released by the statehouse, “President Muhammadu Buhari has received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east.

“President Buhari condoles with families of the dead, wishes the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, and sympathizes with the Borno State government.

“The President pledges federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake,” and pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.”

Meanwhile reactions have continued to trail the incident with some Nigerians calling for a full investigation of the disaster. Reports say over 100 persons have been declared dead from the accidental discharge.