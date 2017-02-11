BON Hotels Grand Pela Opens in Abuja

Nigeria continues to remain the best place for investments to yield maximum returns, irrespective of the economic situation globally.

This was made known by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bon Hotels Grand Pela and Suites Abuja, Mr. Peter Nwakeze who also stated that local and international investors should take a cue from the multi billion investment that has been made by his company in the tourism and hospitality sectors, thereby adding value to the economy, through initiatives that can lead to job creation, economic diversification and the empowerment of Nigerians.

Speaking during the opening of Bon Hotels Grand Pela and Suites in Abuja on Friday, Nwakeze said the idea of building the hotel was born out of his desire to contribute to the structural and social development of the fast-growing capital city of Nigeria, Abuja, and, to provide employment to the teeming unemployed youths roaming the nation’s streets every day.

The Bon Hotel Grand Pela boss said his business sojourn which has taken him to various places in the world, including to countries like Japan, Gabon, Angola, amongst others, raised his passion to provide hospitality and made understand that a contribution to hospitality industry is indeed a service to humanity.

“I know there are many existing hotels in Abuja, but I decided to make a paradigm shift by adding new features in the hotel which represents our core values of excellence and professionalism in order to change the old perception of Abuja hotels by tourists and visitors. These new features will be observed as you inspect our facilities and rooms. We want to carve a niche in the hospitality business that will leave a lasting experience in our customers”, he explained.

Nwakeze noted that the mission statement which is to offer a unique and exceptional services that will promote Grand Pela Hotel and Suites into an inspiring and most sort after brand synonymous with creativity and excellence is apt, because it represents what his personal values and what those of the hotel are.

According to him, since the hotel business is a dynamic and proactive one, suggestions on how to improve services will not only be welcomed, but also form an integral part of the company’s policies.

” I want to emphasize at this point that we are not averse to constructive criticisms and suggestions because they will help in our future upgrading of the hotel as the hotel business is a dynamic one”, he said.

Nwakeze said the group has concluded arrangements to open more Grand Pela Hotels in all the six geo political zones in the country, adding in due course, that other West African countries will become part of the unmatched experience that Grand Pela provides its clients.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Bon Hotels, Mr. Guy Stehlik, said the group has seen phenomenal growth since its inception in 2012 with hotels across Africa including South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia, Ethiopia and Uganda, and is primed for significant expansion throughout the continent.

According to him, Bon Hotels offers expertise of an international standard in their approach to hotel management, property openings, new builds or the upgrade of existing properties, with the specific needs of hotel owners. BON Hotels, he added, has been embraced for its fresh perspective in the African hospitality sector.

In the same vein, Industry Stalwart and Expert on African hospitality industry, Mr. Bernard Cassar, who is also a Director of BON Hotels International West Africa, said with many larger groups exiting their business interests in Nigeria, that Bon Hotels believe now is the time to support the country that has given it decades of success.

He said the group will continue to add value to the local hospitality industry, guests, staff, suppliers and the communities in which they serve, adding with nine hotels across five cities in Nigeria, and the potential of 36 states with their own cities and towns, that Nigeria has endless opportunities.

While commenting, Chairman of Africa Alliance Group, Mr. Gregory Ozegbe , who is engaged in a joint venture agreement with BON Hotels on new projects, said with the support of shareholders and strategic partners, that the group is well positioned across the world to embark on the most ambitious expansion in the history of any country in Africa, which is to build first class 4 and 5 star international standard hotels in thirty-seven locations in Nigeria, and in at least thirty locations in countries in Africa over the next 10 years.

“Over the past year, BON Hotels has undertaken an aggressive rebranding and refurbishment campaign of their hotels in Nigeria, with creative input from Delta Design Studio, a specialist hospitality interior design and procurement company.

The hotels will be positioned as international 4-star, boutique-style, full-service hotels, at affordable prices, offering personal, friendly and efficient service that is synonymous with BON Hotels’ operating standards”, he said.