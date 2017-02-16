Bolaji Lawal Appointed GTBank Executive Director

The Board of Directors of foremost African financial institution; Guaranty Trust Bank plc, has announced the appointment of Mobolaji Lawal as an Executive Director of the Bank.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Divisional Head, Digital Banking Division.

Announcing the new appointment, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje stated that: “As a Bank, we maintain high corporate governance standards and ensure our Board appointments are in line with global best practices”.

He further said: “Bolaji has been an integral part of the Bank’s success and has seen the bank evolve and develop through the years. I am confident that his appointment to the Board will further strengthen and position the bank for improved performance“.

Mr. Lawal who joined the Bank in 1992 as an Executive Trainee and rose through the ranks to become a General Manager, a position he held until his appointment as Executive Director.

He has over twenty-four (24) years of banking experience which covers various aspects of banking including Credit Risk Management; Corporate Banking Group; Commercial Banking Group; Investment Banking and Corporate Finance where he served as Group Head.

Under his leadership, the Group worked on several landmark debt syndications, capital market and project finance transactions both in Nigeria and abroad.

Lawal holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (1990); B.L from the Nigerian Law School (1991) and a Master of Business Administration from the Oxford University, United Kingdom (2002).

He has also attended several executive management and banking specific developmental programs in leading educational institutions such as Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business and Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD).

