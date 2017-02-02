Beyoncé Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé Knowles has confirmed that she is expecting twins. The news came in an Instagram post yesterday evening.

The singer – who already has a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, with husband Jay Z – took to the platform to reveal the happy news in a photograph which showed her wearing a veil and cradling her growing bump.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the 35-year-old wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and thank you for the well wishes,” before signing off with her family surname: “The Carters”.

