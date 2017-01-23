BANKING & FINANCE JOB | United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Entry-level Customer Service Officers Recruitment

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 20 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.

Applications are invited for the position below:

Job Title: Customer Service Officer

Location: Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time

Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment



Role and Responsibilities

Handle customer enquiries professionally in line with stated service level agreements with other departments, respond to complaints / enquiries in a timely and courteous manner and demonstrate an effective feedback mechanism in the course of duty

Log in all queries using Group Response Portal (GRP) or any other CRM application at all times.

Download and handling of all open calls assigned on GRP.

Follow CS (Customer Service) policies, processes and procedures in the performance of their duty at all times.

Escalate unresolved issues to the Team Lead. In the absence of the Team Lead, an immediate notification to the Head Customer Operation is mandatory.

Report system problems promptly to the Team Lead. Agent is fully responsible for his/ her operational tools and he / she is fully responsible for the upkeep of assigned work tools.

Promote interaction and communication among Divisions to increase effectiveness and understanding of the Customer service

Monitor personal call data and use it as a tool for continuous improvement.

Education Requirements

Minimum Educational level- Diploma (OND/HND) in any social science or Art related discipline.

Professional qualification in contact Centre management, customer service, operations, quality management would be an advantage

Other Requirement:

Age: 27 years

Application Closing Date

13th February, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY