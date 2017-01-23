BANKING & FINANCE JOB | United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Entry-level Customer Service Officers Recruitment

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 20 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.
Applications are invited for the position below:
Job Title: Customer Service Officer
Location: Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria
Job Type: Full Time
Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment
Role and Responsibilities
- Handle customer enquiries professionally in line with stated service level agreements with other departments, respond to complaints / enquiries in a timely and courteous manner and demonstrate an effective feedback mechanism in the course of duty
- Log in all queries using Group Response Portal (GRP) or any other CRM application at all times.
- Download and handling of all open calls assigned on GRP.
- Follow CS (Customer Service) policies, processes and procedures in the performance of their duty at all times.
- Escalate unresolved issues to the Team Lead. In the absence of the Team Lead, an immediate notification to the Head Customer Operation is mandatory.
- Report system problems promptly to the Team Lead. Agent is fully responsible for his/ her operational tools and he / she is fully responsible for the upkeep of assigned work tools.
- Promote interaction and communication among Divisions to increase effectiveness and understanding of the Customer service
- Monitor personal call data and use it as a tool for continuous improvement.
Education Requirements
- Minimum Educational level- Diploma (OND/HND) in any social science or Art related discipline.
- Professional qualification in contact Centre management, customer service, operations, quality management would be an advantage
Other Requirement:
- Age: 27 years
Application Closing Date
13th February, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY