BANKING & FINANCE JOB | United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Entry-level Customer Service Officers Recruitment

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Entry-level Customer Service Officers Recruitment

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 20 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.

Applications are invited for the position below:

Job Title: Customer Service Officer

Location: Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria
Job Type: Full Time
Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment

Role and Responsibilities

  • Handle customer enquiries professionally in line with stated service level agreements with other departments, respond to complaints / enquiries in a timely and courteous manner and demonstrate an effective feedback mechanism in the course of duty
  • Log in all queries using Group Response Portal (GRP) or any other CRM application at all times.
  • Download and handling of all open calls assigned on GRP.
  • Follow CS (Customer Service) policies, processes and procedures in the performance of their duty at all times.
  • Escalate unresolved issues to the Team Lead. In the absence of the Team Lead, an immediate notification to the Head Customer Operation is mandatory.
  • Report system problems promptly to the Team Lead. Agent is fully responsible for his/ her operational tools and he / she is fully responsible for the upkeep of assigned work tools.
  • Promote interaction and communication among Divisions to increase effectiveness and understanding of the Customer service
  • Monitor personal call data and use it as a tool for continuous improvement.

Education Requirements

  • Minimum Educational level- Diploma (OND/HND) in any social science or Art related discipline.
  • Professional qualification in contact Centre management, customer service, operations, quality management would be an advantage

Other Requirement:

  • Age: 27 years

Application Closing Date
13th February, 2017.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

You may also like

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue Massive Job Recruitment (52 Positions)

The Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue is