BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Massive Admin Staff Recruitment at Access Bank Plc – Nationwide

Access Bank Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.

Application are invited for the position below:

Job Title: Office Admin Staff

Location: Any City, Nigeria

Job Description

Do you have what it takes to work as a professional in the banking industry? Would you like to harness your skills and start your career Journey? Are you focused and ready to take on tomorrow? If Yes? Join the team of A-list professionals in Access Bank and explore career opportunities that will position you above other professionals in the banking industry

Requirements

This programme is for you if you are:

A graduate of any accredited Nigerian institution.

Have the legal right to work in Nigeria.

Are you willing to learn.

Benefits

In our quest to retain the best pool of exceptional talents in the industry, the Bank consistently rewards high-performing employees and teams with adequate monetary and non-monetary compensation. This practice has had a significant impact in spurring our people to greater personal and organizational achievement.