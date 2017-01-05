BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Financial Advisers at Royal Exchange Plc

Royal Exchange Plc, a leading player in the Financial Services Sector of the Nigerian economy with subsidiaries and a network of branches requires the services of suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Financial Adviser

Location: Akure, Ondo

Job Description

  • Successful candidates for the position of Financial Adviser will be trained to perform the following tasks:
  • Marketing health, life, and general insurance products and services.
  • Rendering sound financial advice to clients.

Job Requirements

  • BSc/HND in any discipline
  • Applicants must be living in Ondo state

Application Closing Date
27th March, 2017.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s using “Financial Adviser” as the subject of the mail to: [email protected]

