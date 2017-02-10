BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Fidelity Bank Plc Massive Recruitment for Front Desk Officers – Nationwide

Fidelity Bank Plc. – An authorised financial services and credit provider. Fidelity Bank is today ranked amongst the top 10 in the Nigerian banking industry, with presence in the major cities and commercial centres of Nigeria.
We are currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates for the position below for a number of branches:
Job Title: Front Desk Officer
Location: Nationwide
Job Role
- The duties of a front desk officer vary but typically consist of answering phones, greeting customers and clients, scheduling appointments, verifying identification and signing in guests, opening and closing the establishment, and acting as a liaison between clients and executive staff.
Qualifications/Requirements
- University degree or Higher National Diploma in any Management or Social Sciences related courses with corresponding background in administrative functions.
- Minimum of two (2) years post NYSC experience in Office Administration, Customer Services or related job role.
- MUST be below 30 years of age.
Remuneration
Basic Salary of N100,000 per month plus other fringe and company benefits. Staff Bus provision for designated routes will also be covered.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:fidelitybank@hotnigerianjobs.com