BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Fidelity Bank Plc Massive Recruitment for Front Desk Officers – Nationwide

Fidelity Bank Plc. – An authorised financial services and credit provider. Fidelity Bank is today ranked amongst the top 10 in the Nigerian banking industry, with presence in the major cities and commercial centres of Nigeria.

We are constantly seeking to unearth the best talents with the right kind of ambition and character required to sustain the growth of our business. Fidelity offers unique opportunities for self-development and career growth. No matter what your career aspirations and goals are, there’s always an opportunity within Fidelity to achieve them.

We are currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates for the position below for a number of branches:

Job Title: Front Desk Officer

Location: Nationwide

Job Role

The duties of a front desk officer vary but typically consist of answering phones, greeting customers and clients, scheduling appointments, verifying identification and signing in guests, opening and closing the establishment, and acting as a liaison between clients and executive staff.

Qualifications/Requirements

University degree or Higher National Diploma in any Management or Social Sciences related courses with corresponding background in administrative functions.

Minimum of two (2) years post NYSC experience in Office Administration, Customer Services or related job role.

MUST be below 30 years of age.

Remuneration

Basic Salary of N100,000 per month plus other fringe and company benefits. Staff Bus provision for designated routes will also be covered.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:fidelitybank@hotnigerianjobs.com