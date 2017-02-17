BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Fidelity Bank Plc Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2017

Fidelity Bank Plc began operations in 1988 as Fidelity Union Merchant Bank Limited. By 1990, it had distinguished itself as the fastest growing merchant bank in the country. However, to leverage the emerging opportunities in the commercial and consumer end of financial services in Nigeria, in 1999, it converted to commercial banking and changed its name to Fidelity Bank Plc. It became a universal bank in February 2001, with a license to offer the entire spectrum of commercial, consumer, corporate and investment banking services.

Application are invited from fresh graduates for the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Job ID: #000001

Location: Nationwide

Job Type: Full Time

Job Level: Graduate Trainee



Qualifications

Interested candidates must be 26 years old or less, with a First degree (First & Second Division) or HND (Upper Credit) and must have completed the NYSC programme.

Experience Years: 0 – 1 Year

Application Closing Date

28th February, 2017.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY