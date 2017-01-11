5 Reasons Your Bank Loan Application May be Denied

An important and viable avenue for businesses to generate capital for their businesses is via bank loan. In Nigeria today, the measures for granting loans have been tightened due to the recession. It was reported recently that Union Bank’s non-performing loans rose to 34.29%. So, it is naturally difficult to get loans from banks if you are not a Dangote or Otedola.

This doesn’t banks grant loans at all. You just need to satisfy their requirements. Besides this, there are other reasons why your bank loan application for your business may be denied.

You have too many debts

Banks will always scrutinise your books no matter how much you want as a loan. If you have too many debts, your loan application will definitely be rejected. This is because your debt profile will continue to rise and at the end, you will be unable to settle the debts.

Your Collateral can’t suffice

The collateral must be at par with the loan. In other words, in case you fail the pay back your loan, your collateral which may be a land or a house should be a perfect replacement when the bank eventually sells it off.

Irregular cash flow

If your cash flow is irregular, it is a recipe for loan rejection. Your business must have a steady amount it is earning every month. This is to ensure the smooth running of the business as well as ensure that you repay the loan.

No watertight business plan

Your business plan is the key that opens the door for you to attract investors and ultimately get a bank loan. This is when your business is still at the idea stage. Your bank will no doubt ask you your business plan and if it is not detailed, it is will be rejected.

Your business is a startup

Even with the agitation for banks to support startups as well as small and medium scale enterprise, they will arguably not because it is a risk they are unwilling to take. This is because they are uncertain about the prosperity of the business. They prefer to grant loan to well established businesses with solid corporate governance. If the bank agrees to grant the loan, the startup may be unable to meet the requirements. Alternatively, you can approach the Bank of Industry for a loan. The bank is well known for supporting SMEs and more recently, BOI granted market women soft loans.