Apple to Trim iPhone Production by 10% in Q1 2017

American gadget maker, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will cut production of iPhones by about 10 percent between January-March 2017.

The company had slashed output by 30 percent in January-March this year due to accumulated inventory, the paper said.

Apple’s shares were down 0.84 percent in midday trading, in line with the Nasdaq stock index, the Nikkei financial daily reported, citing calculations based on data from suppliers.

Using data from analysts and examining supply chain orders, the daily Japanese publication believes slower than expected sales of Apple’s latest smartphone will lead to a reduction of output during the next three months.

This isn’t the first time that Apple has scaled back production on its flagship handsets. Last year saw the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus production scaled back in the first quarter of the year due to an abundance of units in the supply chain from over-estimated Q4 sales.

Apple also cut back on the production numbers of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for the initial availability of the new handsets. While the sales of the new handsets remain strong, they are not as strong as in previous years.