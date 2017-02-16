Nigerians see Apple, Rihanna, Chelsea F.C. as top quality -QUDAL

If an average Nigerian had an unlimited amount of money at their disposal and made decisions based exclusively on quality when buying, he would use an Apple laptop, listen to P-Square or Rihanna and would most like to watch a Chelsea F.C. football match.

These are the results of the first Nigerian QUDAL – QUality meDAL – DEEPMA Research conducted in October and November this year by the Swiss organization ICERTIAS – International Certification Association GmbH with its headquarters in Zurich by means of an online survey on a sample of 1,200 citizens of Nigeria, internet users older than 15.

The entire QUDAL Research in Nigeria encompassed more than sixty commercial and non-commercial categories (e.g. best quality milk, best quality car, best quality domestic group etc.). The first results of this complex research have now been processed and are available for analysis.

Each QUDAL –QUality meDAL accolade is the consumer’s voice, and the intent is to create a culture in which manufacturers and service providers will strive to provide maximum quality, with consumers demanding only the best.

Focus on Quality

When the QUDAL Research was conducted, Nigerians were asked what products would they buy and which services would they use if money wasn’t a factor in their decision-making process, but the quality of the product alone.

However, the market research did not measure market share or sales nor brand power, but focuses exclusively on consumers’ experiences and opinions as to the level of quality they are receiving for their money spent, with recognition being awarded in many product and service categories in the home country.

The way the Nigerians think when they have top quality in mind is perhaps best illustrated by the QUDAL – Quality DEEPMA Research category – “Nigerian symbol of quality”.

The citizens of Nigerian in the QUDAL survey were asked the following question concerning this category: Specify the name of the company, product, or service that you find to be the best example and symbol of the HIGHEST LEVEL OF QUALITY, when it comes to products and services in the Nigerian market

The majority of the surveyed responded to this question with – “DANGOTE”.

In the category of the best musical performer or singer in the world, the first place went to – Rihanna. The footballer Lionel Messi has taken place no. 1 as the absolutely best sportsman in the opinion of the Nigerian citizens, while Chelsea F.C. is the best sports club in the world (regardless of which sport).

When it comes to the quality of persons, projects, organizations etc., the examinees in the Nigerian QUDAL Research placed John Obi Mikel in the top position in the category of best sportsman/sportswoman in Nigeria and the football club Enyimba International F.C. in the category of best Nigerian sports club (regardless of which sport).

For top quality Nigerian music group, the majority of the Nigerian examinees in the QUDAL Research stated P-Square.

In the commercial categories of the QUDAL Research, Nigerian citizens stated the following as the absolute highest quality producers/providers: Peak (Category: Milk); NESCAFÉ (Category: Instant coffee); Chivita (Category: Fruit juice); Omo (Category: Laundry detergent); Oral B (Category: tooth-paste); Apple (Category: Laptop/notebook); Toyota (Category: family car); GTBank (Category: Bank); Leadway (Category: Insurance company), Samsung (Category: mobile phone), Vitafoam (bed mattress) etc.

Methodology and sample

The QUDAL – QUality meDAL – Nigeria 2016/2017 Research was conducted by the Swiss organization ICERTIAS – International Certification Association GmbH on the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during October and November 2016, by means of an online survey and the CAWI – DEEPMA method (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing – Deep Mind Awareness).

About 1,200 citizens of Nigeria older than 15 were interviewed, using the Internet participated in the research. The survey encompassed the entire territory of Nigeria.