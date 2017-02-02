Ambode Signs Death Sentence For Kidnappers

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has signed the anti-kidnapping law which imposes death sentence for offenders.

Ambode said the prescribed death for kidnappers in whose custody victims died and life jail for those who kidnapped for ransom.

The governor explained the state of kidnapping had reached a level that required decisive action.

The law, he said, was to send serious message to perpetrators of such heinous crime.

The government, he said, was putting in place measures particularly in schools and other vulnerable targets, to prevent kidnapping and other security breaches.

“Security is of utmost importance to our administration and we are confident that this law will serve as a deterrent to anybody who may desire to engage in this wicked act within the boundaries of Lagos.

“Why we use this law to address the challenge and punish the criminals, we are also putting in place appropriate measures particularly in our schools and other vulnerable targets to prevent security breaches.

“It is important that we ensure that everything we do in respect of this anti-kidnapping law is in good faith and good spirit to eradicate the issue of kidnapping once and for all in the state.”

He also signed the Lagos State Sports Commission and Lagos State Sports Trust Fund into law.

He explained that the Sport Commission Law would give legal backing to the formulation and implementation of sport policies; the Sport Trust Fund will enable government to raise funds for the development of sporting facilities and activities.

“This fund will provide a platform where the State Government can enter into partnership with the private sector to finance sports infrastructure, tournaments and programmes which will in turn create employment and generate revenue for the state.”

NAN

