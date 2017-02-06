Amazon Shares Dip by 4.2% as Cloud Revenue Misses Target

Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) shares dipped as much as 4.2 percent on Friday, February 3, after the company missed Wall Street targets for its closely watched cloud computing business.

Shares fell to $804 in early trading, a day after the company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and said it would continue to spend heavily this year, as it looks to take control of its delivery chain and expand its video service around the world.

At least six brokerages cut their price targets on the stock, bringing the median target price to $925, Reuters reports.

“This is the first time we can recall that AWS (Amazon Web Services) revenue has missed Street numbers,” RBC analysts said in a note.

“One likely explanation for the miss could be the seven price cuts in the quarter and that took effect on December 1st.”

Amazon competes with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) in cloud computing, and all three companies have been cutting prices to attract more customers who are moving to cloud for the first time.

Amazon Web Services, the company’s fast-growing and lucrative cloud business, posted a 47 percent jump in revenue to $3.54 billion, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $3.60 billion, according to FactSet StreetAccount.