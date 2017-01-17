Airbus Signs $8.6billion Plane Deal With Saudi’s Flynas

Saudi Arabian budget carrier, flynas is buying 80 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo narrow body jets in a deal worth $8.6 billion that includes upgrading an earlier order, it said on Monday, January 16.

The airline has placed a new order for 60 A320neos and upgraded an existing order for 20 current model A320s to neos, an Airbus spokesperson confirmed.

The agreement includes purchasing options for a further 40 A320neo jets, flynas said in a statement.

Flynas shareholder Kingdom Holding (0528.HK) said on Jan. 11 the carrier had agreed to an $8.6 bln order with Airbus.

Reuters reported on Jan. 10 flynas and Airbus had reached an agreement for an order of over 60 A320neos.