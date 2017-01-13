Airbus Deliveries Up 0.8%, Tops Boeing’s Orders

European aircraft maker, Airbus posted an eight percent rise in deliveries in 2016, surpassing its own forecasts to set a company record after pulling off a last-minute surge in orders to beat arch-rival Boeing (BA.N) in the race for new orders.

However, the planemaker warned of a further slowdown of industry orders in 2017 as the aerospace industry turns its attention to producing what it already has on its order books, following an extended order boom.

Analysts say orders are shrinking due to concerns over weakening economies and relatively low oil prices, while a wave of demand for new fuel-saving models has mainly run its course.

“What kept the orders party going much longer than usual was new product launches and there are few products to be launched,” said Richard Aboulafia, vice president of Teal Group.

“These are not hard times. This is merely the party coming to its inevitable end.”

Confirming an estimate published by Reuters, Airbus said it had delivered 688 aircraft in 2016, compared with its most recent forecast of 670. Deliveries rebounded sharply at the year-end after problems in the supply chain.

Airbus chief operating officer and planemaking president Fabrice Bregier told a news conference he expected more than 700 deliveries in 2017, but without the last-minute frenzy seen last year due to problems in receiving engines and cabin equipment.

Airbus announced a fourth successive win in the race for new business after posting 731 net orders for 2016, including more than 300 orders in December, confirming potential business reported earlier by Reuters. Airbus (AIR.PA) shares rose 0.4 percent.

Boeing kept the title of No.1 producer with 748 deliveries but registered a lower figure of 668 net orders.

The surge in Airbus orders included 98 out of 100 aircraft sold to Iran under a historic sanctions deal. The other two were bought back from another customer, sales chief John Leahy said.