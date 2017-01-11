AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Ornamental Agro-Allied Enterprises

Ornamental Agro-Allied Enterprises is a full service agriculture firm offering professional farm management, Dairy Operation, livestock operations management, agricultural consulting. We have a practical understanding across the whole range of farming disciplines.
We are currently recruiting to fill the below position:
Job Title: Graduate Trainee
Location: Lagos
Job Requirements
- Ability to think indicatively, pay attention to detail and seek continuous improvement.
- Excellent numerical and analytical skills.
- High level of integrity and transparency.
- Dedication of time and knowledge.
- Effective time management skills.
- Promptness and dependability.
- Ability to prioritize multiple tasks.
- Must be ready to be part of a team and work with a team to meet tight schedules.
- Must be able to handle tough fast environment. Participate in training sessions to understand the objective of the project.
Skills/Qualifications
- Minimum Second Class Lower degree or HND in any discipline
- Be analytical minded and be a fast learner.
- Be confident and possess leadership skills.
- Intelligent dont confuse with academic.
- Must be hardworking, diligent and trustworthy.
- Must be resident in Lagos State.
Application Closing Date
5th February, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should their applications to: [email protected]