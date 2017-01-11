AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Ornamental Agro-Allied Enterprises

Ornamental Agro-Allied Enterprises is a full service agriculture firm offering professional farm management, Dairy Operation, livestock operations management, agricultural consulting. We have a practical understanding across the whole range of farming disciplines.

We are currently recruiting to fill the below position:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Lagos

Job Requirements

Ability to think indicatively, pay attention to detail and seek continuous improvement.

Excellent numerical and analytical skills.

High level of integrity and transparency.

Dedication of time and knowledge.

Effective time management skills.

Promptness and dependability.

Ability to prioritize multiple tasks.

Must be ready to be part of a team and work with a team to meet tight schedules.

Must be able to handle tough fast environment. Participate in training sessions to understand the objective of the project.

Skills/Qualifications

Minimum Second Class Lower degree or HND in any discipline

Be analytical minded and be a fast learner.

Be confident and possess leadership skills.

Intelligent dont confuse with academic.

Must be hardworking, diligent and trustworthy.

Must be ready to be part of a team and work with a team to meet tight schedules.

Must be able to handle tough fast environment.

Participate in training sessions to understand the objective of the project.

Must be resident in Lagos State.

Application Closing Date

5th February, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should their applications to: [email protected]