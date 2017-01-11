AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Ornamental Agro-Allied Enterprises

AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Ornamental Agro-Allied Enterprises

job

Ornamental Agro-Allied Enterprises is a full service agriculture firm offering professional farm management, Dairy Operation, livestock operations management, agricultural consulting. We have a practical understanding across the whole range of farming disciplines.

We are currently recruiting to fill the below position:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Lagos

Job Requirements

  • Ability to think indicatively, pay attention to detail and seek continuous improvement.
  • Excellent numerical and analytical skills.
  • High level of integrity and transparency.
  • Dedication of time and knowledge.
  • Effective time management skills.
  • Promptness and dependability.
  • Ability to prioritize multiple tasks.
  • Must be ready to be part of a team and work with a team to meet tight schedules.
  • Must be able to handle tough fast environment. Participate in training sessions to understand the objective of the project.

Skills/Qualifications

  • Minimum Second Class Lower degree or HND in any discipline
  • Be analytical minded and be a fast learner.
  • Be confident and possess leadership skills.
  • Intelligent dont confuse with academic.
  • Must be hardworking, diligent and trustworthy.
  • Must be ready to be part of a team and work with a team to meet tight schedules.
  • Must be able to handle tough fast environment.
  • Participate in training sessions to understand the objective of the project.
  • Must be resident in Lagos State.

Application Closing Date
5th February, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should their applications to: [email protected]

You may also like

OIL & GAS JOB | Renefield Oil Services Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2017

Renefield Oil Services is a Nigerian Oil Servicing,