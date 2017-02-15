AccorHotels Strengthens Presence in Ethiopia

AccorHotels, world-leading hotel operator, has entered into 3 partnerships with Ethiopian investors for the construction and management of 3 hotels in Addis Ababa.

Official signature ceremonies were held in the presence of newly appointed Steven Daines and Olivier Granet, respectively CEO and COO of AccorHotels for Africa & Middle East. Steven Daines declared after the ceremony.

“We are very happy with the signature of these 3 projects representing more than 500 rooms that will help build a leadership for AccorHotels across segments on this promising and fast growing market by 2020, after the signature of a 330 rooms Pullman in 2014 and a 156 keys Novotel in 2015.

“AccorHotels has strong ambitions to maintain leadership on the continent by consolidating its position in West and North Africa and by boosting its development in East and Southern Africa. I would like to warmly thank our partners for their trust and confidence in building a successful partnership.”

It is expected that the projects will bring an additional international branded offer into the market, as well as a new segmentation, answering the need for good quality and reasonably priced hotel rooms in Addis Ababa. Leading operator in Africa, AccorHotels operates 111 hotels (19,600 rooms) across market segments from luxury to economy, across 21 countries and employs more than 10,000 collaborators.

The hotel, also located near the UN headquarter and integrating full services (F&B / meeting space), should be completed by 2019. Finally, a 230 keys ibis will also be managed by AccorHotels on behalf of Abay Technic Trading. Located 200 meters from the Africa Union, the hotel, which should open within 2021, will be one of the tallest building in the area with 22 floors.

It will be built in accordance with the brand specifications, allowing therefore, for an optimised use of space and a greater comfort for its clients. A full F&B offer will be included in the hotel as well as 300sqm of meeting space.