6 Ways Technology Has Made Us Lazy

We love technology because it has significantly simplified our lives. In fact, we eat, dream and sleep technology today unlike in the past when you have to make painstaking effort to get things done. Also, we can just sit on our sofa and we are interacting with the world. This is good. But, at the same time, it has made us lazy. Jumia Travel, the online booking agency, shares ways technology has made many of us lazy.

Shopping online

There are a lot of online shops where you can buy whatever you want and the goods will be delivered at your doorstep. So, you don’t see the reason why you should go to the market or offline store for shopping. However, what you don’t know is that you can bargain offline.

No more in-depth research

Google is now a verb for searching anything online. It takes you seconds for you to get results of your search. But, before, you have to do in-depth research where you have to distribute questionnaires and go to the library and even buy books to make your findings expansive. But with search engines, you don’t need to do this.

You don’t need to run your errands

There are now chatbots like Kudi that can help you run your errands. The managers of these chatbots will be the ones to help you buy recharge cards, go to the market, pay utility bills and make deliveries on your behalf.

You don’t spend time with friends

Social media and instant messaging sites have ensured that you no longer visit our friends and family. You can just chat them up on WhatsApp or BBM or rather you put a call through to them. The societal bridges for physical interaction have collapsed.

Libraries have been abandoned

Public libraries have been abandoned because nobody uses them. This is because the internet is a cesspool of information. Even now very few people buy hard-cover books due to the fact that you can get e-books online.

News at a click

You don’t need to rely on traditional media like newspapers, radio, and television for news. The news is now all over the place on social media that even you don’t know what to believe due to the prevalence of fake news. So, you don’t need to make any effort to get news.