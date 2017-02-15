5 Ways Tech Gadgets Affect Your Health

Tech gadgets have no doubt made our daily activities easier. It seems technology has an answer for everything. However, what you should know is that for everything that has advantages, also has its disadvantages. In this case, the disadvantage or side effect of technology is its negative impact it is having on your health.

Unfortunately, many tech geeks are unaware of this because the effect may take a while to manifest. As a result, it is important for anyone attached to any tech gadgets to be aware of its negative effects before it is too late. Jumia Travel, the online travel agency, gathers ways your tech gadgets may be affecting your health.

Hearing loss

Some persons have their ears plugged for nearly half of the day. They are either listening to music or radio. Unknown to them, this regular music banging in your ears is affecting your eardrums. You should give your ears a break in order to prevent hearing loss or damage.

Insomnia

Insomnia is the inability to sleep. Many of us don’t get enough sleep because when you are supposed to be dozing off, you are fiddling with your gadget especially your smartphone. Then you complain that you are not getting enough and you are unable to function the following day. Some of the negative effects of sleep deprivation include heart attack, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke. Try to get rid of your gadgets if you want to get a good sleep.

Nomophobia

A smartphone is one of the most popular gadgets many of us cannot do without. In other words, you are anxious and cannot concentrate because you are not with your smartphone. This means you have nomophobia (no-mobile-phone-phobia). The dependence on your mobile can affect your health because you can be depressed if you are without your phone.You can try to leave your phone at home once in while.

Obesity

You spend hours sitting at a particular spot working on your computer or your phone. Unknown to you, the more you sit down for hours at that same spot daily, the more you are susceptible or vulnerable to obesity. If you want to avoid obesity, stop spending too much time sitting surfing your phone.

Neck and back pain

Neck and back pain can be unbearable and most people suffer from this because of the time we spend on our gadgets. This is a health problem that you may overlook but if you are not careful, the neck and back pain may worsen and you may be required to go to the doctor.