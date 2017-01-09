5 Ways To Market Your Startup On a Small Budget

Startups may probably be the most affected in the present recession in Nigeria. This recession combined with the unfriendly business environment has made it arguably difficult for startups to fully perform.

Notwithstanding, you still have to market or create a buzz around your business. You may want to abandon this because you have a small budget. Not to worry, Jumia Travel, gathers 5 ways you can effectively market your startup on a small budget.

Use social media

Almost every adult is on social media in this digital world. Thanks to the increased use of smartphones and slash in data prices. You can take advantage of this to socialize and interact with your followers on twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. You don’t have to pay a dime to promote your business on these platforms.

Create relevant content

Content marketing is a creative way to let people know about what you do. The only thing you should do is to ensure that the content you are producing is related to your business. You can blog, create videos, and design infographics to publicise your business.

Organise giveaways

We all love free gifts. These giveaways will help your startup gather goodwill, create brand awareness and reach prospective customers. Also, you can offer your product as a reward to the winner. For example, you can offer a free night at a hotel in Lagos.

Ask for referrals

If you are confident in the services your startup provides, you can ask your customers for referrals. This is because referrals are one of the best ways to get new customers.

Print promotional business cards

Business cards are inexpensive to print. You can take advantage of your card by offering discounts to be used on your website. To make this work, always ensure that you hand it out at dinners, conferences, and meetings. Importantly, track the number of cards used on your website.