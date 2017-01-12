5 Tech Ways to Earn While On a Job

Working 9am to 5pm is the routine many Nigerians are familiar with. While some have side businesses where they can earn extra cash, others don’t. Regardless, you must have been thinking about how to make more money beyond your day job. There are “tech ways” to do so.

Although technology has contributed to job losses, it has also created. In line with this, Jumia Travel gathers five tech savvy things you can do to earn more money. You just need a little bit of training to learn these things.

Designing websites

Every serious business must have a functioning and active website. This is more important for those in the e-commerce sector. Owning a website is not negotiable. You can make money if you find time to learn the act of designing websites. Besides, there are free website design tools anyone can use.

Build apps

Like websites, organisations are building apps because of its simplicity and ease of usage. And as smartphone usage rise in Nigeria, businesses will have no choice than to build apps.It is an opportunity you can explore. Of course, you need a few months training. You can start now.

Digital photography

You don’t necessarily need a camera to take good pictures. Depending on the brand, your smartphone can comfortably do the job of getting crisp and clear images. To be more professional you can use a digital camera. And you can sell these pictures online on Alamy, Shutterstock and Dreamstime.

Managing social media

Social media is no longer a joke. Some people are earning money managing social media accounts notwithstanding if it is on a full time or part time basis. It is one of the important places to reach potential customers and also a platform to interact with them. So, hone your social media skills and before you know you will start managing social media accounts.

Teach classes online

You can also teach classes online to earn money. If you are very knowledgeable in a particular field, you can offer that skill or subject and get paid. You do this by preparing a course outline and set a fee. You can use udemy.com.