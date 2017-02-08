5 Signs That a Senior Should Stop Driving In Lagos

Driving is an uphill task in Lagos. There is a quantum of things that that can frustrate your driving.

The most obvious one is the notorious traffic while others are the reckless danfos who act as if they own the road and the shenanigans of the traffic wardens.

This said, there are some seniors and elderly ones who still drive in Lagos. There is nothing wrong with this. But you have to look out for some signs to decide if it is time for the senior to stop driving.

Jumia Travel gathers some of the signs to you should look out for.

They Always Dent Their Car

If you receive reports almost weekly that your aged dad is always denting his car, you should take action before you get news of their involvement in a fatal accident. Perhaps, it is time to get them a driver.

They Get Lost In Familiar Locations

A senior has been driving this particular location for several years. But suddenly you receive a call that they do not yet return.

Meanwhile, he has been driving around this familiar location for hours. If this is the case, you should just stop them from driving.

They Don’t Want To Drive At Night

For a fairly young driver, it is difficult to concentrate while driving at night let alone a senior. So, if they are reluctant to drive especially at night, it may be a signal that it is time to quit the wheels.

Their Vision Declines

Anyone with poor vision should not drive. Hence, the more you get older, the more your vision deteriorate. According to research, your vision declines significantly especially when you are 75 and above. So, don’t ignore vision complaints from a senior who drives.

They Get Confused By Traffic Lights

If a senior cannot recognize simple traffic lights, it is time them to stop driving. For example, if a traffic light says stop and they move; you should be very concerned.