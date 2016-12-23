5 Packing Tips for Nigerians this Christmas

Packing is one of the most tedious aspects of travelling. For this Christmas, you have to make sure you pack everything you need and it has to fit within a definite space.

It is no secret that a majority of Nigerians travel to their hometown during Christmas and most of these travelers jam all sorts in their bag and end up with double worth of gear, while others pack a bit too lightly and forget vital things like medicine, or even their money.

The measure of a good traveler is not in how light he or she travels, but in how well he or she has packed. Shrewd travelers know how to strike the perfect balance and pack just what they need. Jumia Travel has therefore made a list of 5 time-tested packing tips, to help Nigerians who would be on the road this Christmas figure out what to pack or not to pack.

Decide on what bag to carry

First, you need to decide on what bag you need to carry. This decision of course will be determined by how long you are travelling for and the number of things you need to pack. It is however always advisable to aim at carrying one bag or box.

Do not dwell on the aesthetics of the bag, aim for both stylish and functional luggage bearing in mind what you will use it mostly for. Would a soft hold-all that can be compressed into the boot of a car, for instance, be more suitable than a stiff case?

A good short-trip travel bag should always be within the size limits set by airlines for cabin luggage for an out-of-the-country business trips. Avoid bags with wheels as this will limit where you will be able to walk – up and down stairs or across cobbles – and can quickly become a pain.

Make a packing checklist

Although lists work for some and not so much for others, it is vital to create a checklist before packing so you can clearly see what you have on the list that you don’t really need as well as what you forgot.

Ensure you compile this list some days or even weeks ahead of your departure date; this gives you time to craft a complete list, and buy any extra items you might need for your trip.

Creating a packing checklist is a foolproof way to ensure that you never, ever forget to bring something essential. Keep your final list with you so you can quickly refer to it when you start to look for something or you are packing to return.

Pack sparingly

Packing sparingly allows for flexibility on your trip. Spread out everything you think you might need on the living-room floor or on your bed, then pick up each item one at a time and scrutinize it.

Ask yourself, “Will I really use this (the item) enough to rationalize carrying them around all through the trip?” Not “Will I use them?” but “Will I use them enough to feel good about carrying them around?”

Pack multi-purpose clothing that you can reuse in several outfits. Again, resist last minute urges to pack extras (like extra pants). Allow extra time before you leave for the airport to vet what you’ve put in your bag.

Aim to take at least three items out. You might want to bring back keepsakes or buy more clothes when you’re away, so you need to make sure you have room.

Roll, don’t fold.

Many travel experts agree that rolling is superior to folding. Tightly rolled clothes take up less space than folded ones. Again, they’re less prone to getting deep wrinkles from fold creases. Stuff small items, like socks, into shoes, to make the most of space and, if you’re going away for a while and really do need

Pack an SOS bag

This is not saying that you should pack two different bags with the same, exact content. A lightweight smaller bag is ideal, either a little shoulder day-pack or a bag with a strap that can be worn across the body.

If you have ever had the misfortune of a lost bag then you will understand why this is completely necessary. Your SOS bag has your necessities in, so no matter what happens to your checked-in luggage you are sorted on arrival.

So just in case, make sure anything important to you gets packed in your hand luggage… just in case.