5 Items In Your Bag That Can Save Your Day

Most people keep mobile phones, identity cards, debit card and makeup box in their bags. These are important items that you use daily. However, there are some small items that you should have in your bag if you don’t want to have a very frustrating and exasperating day.

There is a tendency that you may ignore these items. But when you are in an impossible or emergency situation, you would wish you had these things. Before you find yourself in such a situation, Jumia Travel, round up the small items you should have in your bag that is likely to save your day.

Ball point pen

A pen will always come handy any day, anytime. Despite the fact that a pen is inexpensive, you still find persons at the bank requesting pens to fill forms and other paperwork. It is better to always have a pen with you anywhere you go.

Spare car keys

It may not be really compulsory for you to take your car key along. But, what will you do when you misplace your spare car key? This can disrupt your day. This will not happen if you have a spare car key in your bag.

A pack of tissue

You cannot underrate the magic or power of a tissue paper. You may want to use the loo but there is no tissue paper or water in the toilet. You cannot use your hand. Simply reach for your bag to get your tissue.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses protect your eyes from the blazing sun. You can use it when the sun is out. Even if it is not glaringly hot, you should still have it. After all, sunglasses can also pass for fashion.

Extra cash

Not having extra cash in your bag can be very risky. This money will rescue you especially when a bank’s network is bad that you may be debited even though the ATM didn’t dispense cash.

Imagine a situation when you want to pay for your hotel in Kaduna and your ATM refuse to work. So, don’t forget to carry extra cash.

