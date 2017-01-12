According to Jumia Market Nigeria Business Intelligence team, the following electronics made it to the top 5 best selling electronics in 2016.

Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Subwoofer: Grossing in about 10% of the total electronics sale in 2016, this wireless Bluetooth speaker subwoofer is the number one pick for every music lover. Made with ABS Plastic and Aluminum, this speaker supports Bluetooth, TF card, USB, FM Radio.

It has a Bluetooth remote control which can support MP3, WMA,WAV, PE,FLAC music formats. Sold at 3000naira, it’s built-in Li rechargeable battery 350mAH can support playtime of over 4hours.

Jabra Mini A8 Bluetooth Headset: This mini A8 Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Headset hands-free for music and phone call is arguably the smallest earphone in the world. It adopts the latest intelligent DSP noise isolation and echo cancellation technology for perfect sound quality.

The Bluetooth V4.0 technology allows you to connect two phones at the same time up to a range of 10 meters (without obstacles), so you will never miss any important call again. The ergonomically designed and discreet earplugs give you full freedom whenever you wear it.

It just requires a gentle gesture to activate, so you can always drive safely, as well as avoid interruptions during exercise or hiking. Get the freedom you deserve with this interesting Mini Button Bluetooth V4.0 earphone! Sold at 5,500naira, this Bluetooth headset grossed in over 22% of the total electronics sale in 2016.

Mini Rechargeable Fan with LED Light: This Mini fan ideal for indoor and outdoor using, such as beside your bed, computer, table, desk, sofa, car, picnic, hiking, Camping grossed in about 13% of total electronics sale in 2016. It has a dual power source- plug in with the USB adapter or use with the battery and a three-speed level to control and LED light for emergency lighting use. At 1,800 naira, this mini fan is affordable and easy to use.

Sony Playstation 4: Sold at an average of 200,000naira, around the 3rd quarter of 2016, this Sony Playstation 4- 500g sold out. A lot of game lovers went all out in getting this impressive high-end gaming system.The beautifully designed PlayStation 4 Console offers dazzling graphics, runs on a simplified and logical interface, and has a fantastic controller.

It comes with two USB 3.0 slots at the side and a slot for loading Blu-ray drive. At the back of the console, there is an optical audio, HDMI, Ethernet, and auxiliary port, which is used for the optional PlayStation camera. The CPU is a low power x86-64 “Jaguar” eight-core chip, the graphics are powered by a 1.84 TFLOP AMD Radeon “next engine”, and it packs 8GB of DDR5 RAM.

The 500GB hard drive is replaceable with a standard laptop hard drive. The PS4 is equipped with wireless 802.11 b/g/n protocols and supports Bluetooth 2.1 which enables the Dualshock controller connect to the game console. With all these functions, one needs not wonder why it’s one of our top selling electronics of 2016.

Luminous 200AH/12V Inverter Battery: Our next best selling electronic would definitely be the Luminous Inverter battery 200AH 12V. Almost every citizen now use inverters in order to have constant power supply. However, every power supply inverters need batteries to keep it running.

The battery is the backbone of the inverter to convert the Direct Current to Alternating Current and set the output voltage in this case to 240V AC thereby meeting the specifications of our household appliances. Sold at 113,000naira.

This Luminous Inverter battery 200AH 12V is a lead-acid battery, has a low maintenance cost and has the ability to withstand overcharge and discharge efficiently. This Luminous Inverter battery can last for many years of continuous use before needing replacement which makes them a good choice as a backup power provider.