5 Back-To-Work Tips After a Vacation

The holidays are over and it’s time to return to work. Many of us have spent innumerable days waking up late, watching your favorite TV shows, and lounging at your favorite hotel in Lagos with friends and family.

Jumia Travel understands that transiting from vacation mode to work mode may not be something you look forward to, but whether you like it or not you have to return to work especially in this New Year. Here are 5 tips to help you return back to work after your vacation and get things done.

Organize your workspace

The possibility that your workstation will be messed up is very high. So, you should take out a few minutes to clean your workspace. You should remove idle items and open your emails which may have already piled up during your holiday period.

Make a prioritized list of tasks

The tasks waiting for some people as they return back to work may be inundating depending on the type of job you do. It is a New Year, you don’t have to overwork yourself. You should make a list of the things you want to do and ensure that you do each task at a time. If you don’t, you may only end up not completing your task.

Get rid of unnecessary distractions

What is preventing you from concentrating on your job? Social media or your phone? Some workers check their phones almost every minute. If any of these are distracting you, it is perhaps time to get rid of them. You can switch off your phone or block social media.

Ensure you take breaks

Since you just are just returning from work, it is possible for you to overwork yourself and not take breaks. This is perhaps because you have so much to do. Notwithstanding, you should know that you are just returning from vacation and it may arguably take time for your body to adjust to the workplace mode. So, always take whether you have a loaded schedule or not.

Deactivate your ‘out of office’ auto response

For workers who activate ‘out of office’ auto response, you should update it before you get overwhelmed by work. This is something that you may overlook but it is important so that you will send the wrong message to those receiving your email. This is also the best time to review your email.