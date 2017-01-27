4 Honeymoon Destinations In Nigeria

To help newlyweds make the decision of where to go on their honeymoon this season, Jumia Travel shares 4 ideas for honeymoon destinations in Nigeria, that are not only affordable but are exotic and romantic enough to guarantee you a memorable experience.

Le Meridien Ibom Hotel And Golf Resorts, Akwa Ibom

Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resorts offers the ultimate leisure experience to honeymooners. Located in the capital of the gleaming Akwa Ibom state, the resort is a dream to explore, situated amidst rich palm forest vegetation with a lush 18-hole golf course for sport lovers and spectators to enjoy. For those of you getting married this Valentine season, the hotel is offering a special Valentine package that you can take advantage of.

Raddisson Blu Anchorage Hotel

This spot echoes class and elegance. It has a lot to offer newlyweds who decide on the hotel as a honeymoon destination. With 100% guest satisfaction guaranteed, alongside high-quality services, 24/7 concierge services, and fitness and wellness services unlike any other, the hotel is one the best destinations you can think of for a honeymoon in Nigeria. It’s really something to explore, though a little pricy, but entirely worth the expense.

Kamp Ikare, Lagos

Get ready to experience adventure and romance like you’ve never experienced in this popular honeymoon resort. Newlyweds can spend time in this beautiful destination relaxing in the resort’s Miami-style lounge, enjoying the warm heat of the sun, and the fun, laughter and activity around. It’s an affordable getaway for newly married lovebirds, a sort of ‘home away from home’ with delicious local cuisines and exciting facilities to enjoy alongside.

Obudu Mountain Resort, Cross River

The Obudu Mountain Resort is another popular retreat in Nigeria, affordable with a beautiful countryside view, well-equipped, relaxing and sure to offer you a unique and memorable experience.

The resort is situated in Cross Rivers state (The People’s Paradise) in the town of Obudu. The resort is a paradise that not only offers you and your partner fitness and wellness facilities to maintain health and wellness while relaxing, but also romantic leisure activities like horse riding, helicopter field views and village walks.

There is also something for sport loving couples in form of a lawn tennis court, a football pitch, basketball court and an adventure park. It really is paradisiacal beauty, and a honeymoon destination to explore this season.