10 Useful YouTube Channels for Men

There are over 300hrs of video uploaded to YouTube per minute. Now, that’s a lot of stuff for the connected man to keep up with. But help is at hand. I’ve come up with youtube channels to keep every sophisticated man up to speed. Just hit the subscribe button on these channels and have everything delivered to your YouTube homepage – whether on your mobile, tablet, or connected TV.

Check out these ten channels you need to subscribe to.

How to tie a bow tie

Channel: The Art of Manliness. Sample video: How to tie a bow tie

Clip-on bow ties are a bit yesteryear – the modern gent is expected to work harder for his look. Luckily, The Art of Manliness can help. If you want to learn how to tie a bow tie, fold a pocket square, or tie a windsor knot, this channel can save the embarrassment of asking someone for help.

Designing the perfect bachelor pad

Channel: Spaces TV. Sample video: Man turns 350 sq ft apt into insanely chic home

For great design ideas on sprucing up your bachelor pad, or making the most of limited space in your high-rise city flat, check out Spaces TV. It covers all aspects of interior design and decoration but has lots of designs especially for men in need of tips.

Become a better conversationalist

Channel: Vsauce. Sample video: The Science of the Friend Zone

From dinner parties to networking events to first dates, being an entertaining conversationalist is a must. Vsauce is a channel offering short videos falling under the theme of ‘Our World is Amazing’ or making science fun. The team tackle the big questions like ‘What if everyone jumped at once?’, ‘How much does a shadow weigh?’ and ‘The Science of the Friend Zone’. Watching a video before any function will not fail to make you more interesting.

Maintain a sexy beard

Channel: AlphaMconsulting. Sample video: Facial hair care: grow, groom & maintain a sexy beard

As grooming expert Aaron Marino eloquently puts it: “Sexy beards… they don’t just happen”. Luckily there’s plenty of advice on Aaron’s channel for gents experimenting with facial hair, as well as hair care tips and other male grooming expertise. So ensure you’re looking your best at all times with your own personal style assistant.

Choose the right wine

Channel: WineCents. Sample video: Wine and food pairing – Burgers, popcorn and wine?

Choosing a wine to match your taste and budget used to be enough; but matching the correct wine with your meal means a whole new set of rules for the modern man to learn. There are plenty of channels out there to help you avoid the pitfalls, and WineCents is one of these. They even help you match wines with foods you might think to drink with beer, like burgers and even popcorn.

Keep your CV up to date

Channel: MonsTube. Sample video: CV Writing Advice

Whether you’re seeking employment for the first time, or keeping your eye out for your next big move, there are plenty of tips for furthering your career on YouTube. Monster, the UK job hunting website, is one of the channels producing thorough advice and quick hints on anything from preparing for interviews to writing a CV.

Cook a decent meal, fast

Channel: SORTED Food. Sample video: Chocolate cake in a mug

We all love good food, but who has time to cook? Well, the boys who run the Sorted Food channel probably have the answer for you. They produce short, easy to follow videos that walk you through recipes from beer can chicken, to mini burgers, to the ingenious chocolate cake in a mug that can be made in minutes. A good reason not to spend all your money on takeaways. Alternatively you can perfect your BBQ skills or learn to prepare manly food.

Become a whisky expert

Channel: Richard Paterson. Sample video: How to drink Scotch whisky

Build up your knowledge and sophistication of all things whisky. Join Master Blender Richard Paterson who can talk you through everything from how to sip a scotch or a bourbon, to buying the right brand.

Discover new bands

Channel: NME. Sample video: Dave Grohl interview

We all know YouTube is great for music videos. But there are also lots of channels offering you the latest sights and sounds from the whole music scene. Subscribing to the NME (New Musical Express) will ensure you get everything from exclusive performances, to interviews with the biggest stars, as well as behind the scenes content from festivals and gigs.

Laugh your head off

Channel: The Exploding Heads. Sample video: Bad British baseball commentary

You can easily lose an afternoon to YouTube if you’re in the mood to laugh. From golden moments in the comedy pantheon to modern day clips, to online-only sitcoms, there’s something for everyone. But the best part of YouTube might be discovering the up-and-coming talent before any of your mates. The Exploding Heads are one example. They take the world of sport – and occasionally the British news industry – and turn it on its head. Short, sharp sketches that should be part of your daily routine.

